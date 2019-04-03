巨６―３神（３日）　丸２戦連発、巨人４連勝

<p>\u3000\u5de8\u4eba\u304c\uff14\u9023\u52dd\u3002\u5148\u5236\u3057\u305f\u4e09\u56de\u306f\u4e38\u304c\uff12\u6226\u9023\u7d9a\u672c\u5841\u6253\u3068\u306a\u308b\uff13\u30e9\u30f3\u3092\u653e\u3061\u3001\u5ca1\u672c\u304c\u4eca\u5b63\u521d\u30a2\u30fc\u30c1\u3067\u7d9a\u3044\u305f\u3002\u5ca1\u672c\u306f\u4e03\u56de\u306b\u306f\uff12\u70b9\u4e8c\u5841\u6253\u3002\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u304c\uff18\u56de\uff13\u5931\u70b9\u3067\u52dd\u3061\u661f\u3092\u6319\u3052\u305f\u3002\u9752\u67f3\u304c\u8e0f\u3093\u5f35\u308c\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u962a\u795e\u306f\u53cd\u6483\u3082\u9045\u304f\u3001\uff13\u9023\u6557\u3002<\/p>