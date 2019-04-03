巨６―３神（３日）　丸２戦連発、巨人４連勝

　３回巨人２死一、三塁、丸が右中間に先制３ランを放つ＝東京ドーム
　巨人が４連勝。先制した三回は丸が２戦連続本塁打となる３ランを放ち、岡本が今季初アーチで続いた。岡本は七回には２点二塁打。メルセデスが８回３失点で勝ち星を挙げた。青柳が踏ん張れなかった阪神は反撃も遅く、３連敗。

