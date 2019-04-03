西９―３ロ（３日）　西武が快勝

　５回西武２死満塁、中村が右中間に３点二塁打を放つ＝メットライフドーム
５回西武２死満塁、中村が右中間に３点二塁打を放つ＝メットライフドーム
写真を見る

　西武が１２安打９得点で快勝した。一回に外崎の適時打などで２点を先制。二回に金子侑、源田、秋山の３連続適時打、五回に中村の３点二塁打で差を広げた。武隈は５回３失点で７年ぶりの先発勝利。ロッテは投手陣が崩れ４連敗。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

西スポまとめ読み

編集おすすめ

ホークス速報

ホークス下剋上日本一!西スポ2018アーカイブス
西スポ

スポーツランキング

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]