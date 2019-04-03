西９―３ロ（３日）　西武が快勝

<p>\u3000\u897f\u6b66\u304c\uff11\uff12\u5b89\u6253\uff19\u5f97\u70b9\u3067\u5feb\u52dd\u3057\u305f\u3002\u4e00\u56de\u306b\u5916\u5d0e\u306e\u9069\u6642\u6253\u306a\u3069\u3067\uff12\u70b9\u3092\u5148\u5236\u3002\u4e8c\u56de\u306b\u91d1\u5b50\u4f91\u3001\u6e90\u7530\u3001\u79cb\u5c71\u306e\uff13\u9023\u7d9a\u9069\u6642\u6253\u3001\u4e94\u56de\u306b\u4e2d\u6751\u306e\uff13\u70b9\u4e8c\u5841\u6253\u3067\u5dee\u3092\u5e83\u3052\u305f\u3002\u6b66\u9688\u306f\uff15\u56de\uff13\u5931\u70b9\u3067\uff17\u5e74\u3076\u308a\u306e\u5148\u767a\u52dd\u5229\u3002\u30ed\u30c3\u30c6\u306f\u6295\u624b\u9663\u304c\u5d29\u308c\uff14\u9023\u6557\u3002<\/p>