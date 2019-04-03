オ０―０ソ（３日）　両先発好投で引き分け

<p>\u3000\u4e21\u5148\u767a\u306e\u597d\u6295\u3067\u5ef6\u9577\u5341\u4e8c\u56de\uff10\u2015\uff10\u306e\u5f15\u304d\u5206\u3051\u3002\u30aa\u30ea\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u5c71\u672c\u306f\u516b\u56de\uff11\u6b7b\u307e\u3067\u7121\u5b89\u6253\u3067\u3001\uff19\u56de\u3092\u6295\u3052\uff11\u5b89\u6253\u7121\u5931\u70b9\u3002\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30d0\u30f3\u30af\u306f\u5927\u7af9\u304c\u516b\u56de\u9014\u4e2d\u7121\u5931\u70b9\u3068\u3057\u305f\u3002\u30aa\u30ea\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u6253\u7dda\u306f\uff18\u5b89\u6253\u3057\u306a\u304c\u3089\u63f4\u8b77\u3067\u304d\u305a\u3001\u958b\u5e55\u304b\u3089\uff15\u8a66\u5408\u767d\u661f\u306a\u3057\u3002<\/p>