オ０―０ソ（３日）　両先発好投で引き分け

　ソフトバンク戦で力投するオリックス・山本＝京セラドーム
　両先発の好投で延長十二回０―０の引き分け。オリックス山本は八回１死まで無安打で、９回を投げ１安打無失点。ソフトバンクは大竹が八回途中無失点とした。オリックス打線は８安打しながら援護できず、開幕から５試合白星なし。

