ヤ５―１０Ｄ（４日）　ＤｅＮＡが快勝

　７回ＤｅＮＡ無死、ソトが中越えに本塁打を放つ＝神宮
　ＤｅＮＡが４本塁打を含む１２安打で快勝した。４―４の七回にソトのソロ、代打佐野の満塁本塁打で５点を勝ち越し、八回にソトの３号ソロで加点。六回を抑えた砂田が２年ぶりの勝利。ヤクルトは投手陣が崩れて連勝が３で止まった。

