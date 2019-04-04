ヤ５―１０Ｄ（４日）　ＤｅＮＡが快勝

<p>\u3000\uff24\uff45\uff2e\uff21\u304c\uff14\u672c\u5841\u6253\u3092\u542b\u3080\uff11\uff12\u5b89\u6253\u3067\u5feb\u52dd\u3057\u305f\u3002\uff14\u2015\uff14\u306e\u4e03\u56de\u306b\u30bd\u30c8\u306e\u30bd\u30ed\u3001\u4ee3\u6253\u4f50\u91ce\u306e\u6e80\u5841\u672c\u5841\u6253\u3067\uff15\u70b9\u3092\u52dd\u3061\u8d8a\u3057\u3001\u516b\u56de\u306b\u30bd\u30c8\u306e\uff13\u53f7\u30bd\u30ed\u3067\u52a0\u70b9\u3002\u516d\u56de\u3092\u6291\u3048\u305f\u7802\u7530\u304c\uff12\u5e74\u3076\u308a\u306e\u52dd\u5229\u3002\u30e4\u30af\u30eb\u30c8\u306f\u6295\u624b\u9663\u304c\u5d29\u308c\u3066\u9023\u52dd\u304c\uff13\u3067\u6b62\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>