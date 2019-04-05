オ２―０楽（５日）　オリックスが今季初勝利

<p>\u3000\u30aa\u30ea\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u304c\u958b\u5e55\uff17\u6226\u76ee\u3067\u4eca\u5b63\u521d\u52dd\u5229\u3092\u6319\u3052\u305f\u3002\u5c71\u5ca1\u306f\u7403\u5a01\u3067\u62bc\u3057\u3001\u30b9\u30e9\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u3082\u4f4e\u3081\u306b\u96c6\u3081\u3066\uff18\u56de\uff13\u5b89\u6253\u7121\u5931\u70b9\u3002\u6700\u5f8c\u306f\u5897\u4e95\u304c\u7de0\u3081\u3001\u56db\u56de\u306b\u9813\u5bae\u306e\u9069\u6642\u6253\u3068\u5c0f\u7530\u306e\u72a0\u98db\u3067\u6319\u3052\u305f\uff12\u70b9\u3092\u5b88\u3063\u305f\u3002\u697d\u5929\u306f\u96f6\u6557\u3092\u55ab\u3057\u3001\u9023\u52dd\u304c\uff15\u3067\u6b62\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>