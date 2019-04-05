オ２―０楽（５日）　オリックスが今季初勝利

　楽天戦に先発したオリックス・山岡＝京セラドーム
　オリックスが開幕７戦目で今季初勝利を挙げた。山岡は球威で押し、スライダーも低めに集めて８回３安打無失点。最後は増井が締め、四回に頓宮の適時打と小田の犠飛で挙げた２点を守った。楽天は零敗を喫し、連勝が５で止まった。

