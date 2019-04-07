オ５―５楽（７日）　楽天、九回に追い付く

　オリックスと引き分け、ナインを迎える楽天・平石監督（左から２人目）ら＝京セラドーム
オリックスと引き分け、ナインを迎える楽天・平石監督（左から２人目）ら＝京セラドーム
写真を見る

　楽天が土壇場で追い付き、延長十二回で引き分けた。２―５の九回に田中の適時内野安打で１点を返し、２死一、二塁から浅村、島内の２者連続適時打で同点とした。オリックスは増井が誤算。打線も五回以降は１安打に抑え込まれた。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

西スポまとめ読み

編集おすすめ

ホークス速報

ホークス下剋上日本一!西スポ2018アーカイブス
西スポ

スポーツランキング

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]