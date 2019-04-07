オ５―５楽（７日）　楽天、九回に追い付く

<p>\u3000\u697d\u5929\u304c\u571f\u58c7\u5834\u3067\u8ffd\u3044\u4ed8\u304d\u3001\u5ef6\u9577\u5341\u4e8c\u56de\u3067\u5f15\u304d\u5206\u3051\u305f\u3002\uff12\u2015\uff15\u306e\u4e5d\u56de\u306b\u7530\u4e2d\u306e\u9069\u6642\u5185\u91ce\u5b89\u6253\u3067\uff11\u70b9\u3092\u8fd4\u3057\u3001\uff12\u6b7b\u4e00\u3001\u4e8c\u5841\u304b\u3089\u6d45\u6751\u3001\u5cf6\u5185\u306e\uff12\u8005\u9023\u7d9a\u9069\u6642\u6253\u3067\u540c\u70b9\u3068\u3057\u305f\u3002\u30aa\u30ea\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u306f\u5897\u4e95\u304c\u8aa4\u7b97\u3002\u6253\u7dda\u3082\u4e94\u56de\u4ee5\u964d\u306f\uff11\u5b89\u6253\u306b\u6291\u3048\u8fbc\u307e\u308c\u305f\u3002<\/p>