Ｊ１鳥栖、谷口と契約更新

　Ｊ１サガン鳥栖は２４日、ＭＦ谷口博之（３３）と契約を更新したと発表した。来季で鳥栖加入６年目となる谷口は昨年５月に左膝の手術を受け、今季終盤に復帰したが、リーグ戦出場はなかった。

＝2018/12/25付 西日本スポーツ＝

