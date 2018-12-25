Ｊ１鳥栖、谷口と契約更新

<p>\u3000\uff2a\uff11\u30b5\u30ac\u30f3\u9ce5\u6816\u306f\uff12\uff14\u65e5\u3001\uff2d\uff26\u8c37\u53e3\u535a\u4e4b\uff08\uff13\uff13\uff09\u3068\u5951\u7d04\u3092\u66f4\u65b0\u3057\u305f\u3068\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u3002\u6765\u5b63\u3067\u9ce5\u6816\u52a0\u5165\uff16\u5e74\u76ee\u3068\u306a\u308b\u8c37\u53e3\u306f\u6628\u5e74\uff15\u6708\u306b\u5de6\u819d\u306e\u624b\u8853\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u3001\u4eca\u5b63\u7d42\u76e4\u306b\u5fa9\u5e30\u3057\u305f\u304c\u3001\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\u6226\u51fa\u5834\u306f\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/12\/25\u4ed8 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u30b9\u30dd\u30fc\u30c4\uff1d<\/p>