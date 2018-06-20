サッカーＷ杯同行の浅野が帰国へ　バックアップメンバー

　【カザン共同】日本サッカー協会は１９日、ワールドカップ（Ｗ杯）ロシア大会の日本代表に、バックアップメンバーとして同行していた浅野拓磨（ハノーバー）が帰国すると発表した。

