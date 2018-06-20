サッカーＷ杯同行の浅野が帰国へ　バックアップメンバー

<p>\u3000\u3010\u30ab\u30b6\u30f3\u5171\u540c\u3011\u65e5\u672c\u30b5\u30c3\u30ab\u30fc\u5354\u4f1a\u306f\uff11\uff19\u65e5\u3001\u30ef\u30fc\u30eb\u30c9\u30ab\u30c3\u30d7\uff08\uff37\u676f\uff09\u30ed\u30b7\u30a2\u5927\u4f1a\u306e\u65e5\u672c\u4ee3\u8868\u306b\u3001\u30d0\u30c3\u30af\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u30e1\u30f3\u30d0\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u540c\u884c\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u6d45\u91ce\u62d3\u78e8\uff08\u30cf\u30ce\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\uff09\u304c\u5e30\u56fd\u3059\u308b\u3068\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>