サッカー、柴崎フル出場　スペイン１部開幕戦

　スペイン１部リーグ開幕戦、レアル・マドリードのクロース（右）と競り合うヘタフェの柴崎＝１９日、マドリード（ゲッティ＝共同）
　【マドリード共同】サッカーのスペイン１部リーグ、ヘタフェに所属するワールドカップ（Ｗ杯）ロシア大会の日本代表ＭＦ柴崎岳は１９日、敵地で行われたレアル・マドリードとの今季開幕戦にフル出場した。試合は０―２で敗れた。

