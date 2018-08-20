サッカー、柴崎フル出場　スペイン１部開幕戦

<p>\u3000\u3010\u30de\u30c9\u30ea\u30fc\u30c9\u5171\u540c\u3011\u30b5\u30c3\u30ab\u30fc\u306e\u30b9\u30da\u30a4\u30f3\uff11\u90e8\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\u3001\u30d8\u30bf\u30d5\u30a7\u306b\u6240\u5c5e\u3059\u308b\u30ef\u30fc\u30eb\u30c9\u30ab\u30c3\u30d7\uff08\uff37\u676f\uff09\u30ed\u30b7\u30a2\u5927\u4f1a\u306e\u65e5\u672c\u4ee3\u8868\uff2d\uff26\u67f4\u5d0e\u5cb3\u306f\uff11\uff19\u65e5\u3001\u6575\u5730\u3067\u884c\u308f\u308c\u305f\u30ec\u30a2\u30eb\u30fb\u30de\u30c9\u30ea\u30fc\u30c9\u3068\u306e\u4eca\u5b63\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u306b\u30d5\u30eb\u51fa\u5834\u3057\u305f\u3002\u8a66\u5408\u306f\uff10\u2015\uff12\u3067\u6557\u308c\u305f\u3002<\/p>