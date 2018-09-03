ベティスの乾がフル出場　サッカー、スペイン１部

　セビリア戦の前半、競り合うベティスの乾（左）＝セビリア（共同）
　【セビリア（スペイン）共同】サッカーのスペイン１部リーグ、ベティスの乾貴士は２日、ホームで行われたセビリアとのダービーマッチにフル出場した。チームは１―０で勝ち、開幕３戦目で初勝利（１分け１敗）を挙げた。

