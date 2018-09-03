ベティスの乾がフル出場　サッカー、スペイン１部

<p>\u3000\u3010\u30bb\u30d3\u30ea\u30a2\uff08\u30b9\u30da\u30a4\u30f3\uff09\u5171\u540c\u3011\u30b5\u30c3\u30ab\u30fc\u306e\u30b9\u30da\u30a4\u30f3\uff11\u90e8\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\u3001\u30d9\u30c6\u30a3\u30b9\u306e\u4e7e\u8cb4\u58eb\u306f\uff12\u65e5\u3001\u30db\u30fc\u30e0\u3067\u884c\u308f\u308c\u305f\u30bb\u30d3\u30ea\u30a2\u3068\u306e\u30c0\u30fc\u30d3\u30fc\u30de\u30c3\u30c1\u306b\u30d5\u30eb\u51fa\u5834\u3057\u305f\u3002\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\uff11\u2015\uff10\u3067\u52dd\u3061\u3001\u958b\u5e55\uff13\u6226\u76ee\u3067\u521d\u52dd\u5229\uff08\uff11\u5206\u3051\uff11\u6557\uff09\u3092\u6319\u3052\u305f\u3002<\/p>