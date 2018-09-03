ザルツブルクの南野、今季初得点　サッカー、オーストリア１部

<p>\u3000\u30b5\u30c3\u30ab\u30fc\u306e\u30aa\u30fc\u30b9\u30c8\u30ea\u30a2\uff11\u90e8\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\u3001\u30b6\u30eb\u30c4\u30d6\u30eb\u30af\u306e\u5357\u91ce\u62d3\u5b9f\u306f\uff12\u65e5\u3001\u30db\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u30a2\u30c9\u30df\u30e9\u6226\u306b\u30d5\u30eb\u51fa\u5834\u3057\u3001\u524d\u534a\u7d42\u4e86\u9593\u969b\u306b\u5148\u5236\u70b9\u3092\u6319\u3052\u305f\u3002\u4eca\u5b63\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\u6226\u521d\u5f97\u70b9\u3002\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\uff13\u2015\uff11\u3067\u52dd\u3061\u3001\u958b\u5e55\uff16\u9023\u52dd\u3068\u3057\u305f\u3002\uff08\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>