ザルツブルクの南野、今季初得点　サッカー、オーストリア１部

　サッカーのオーストリア１部リーグ、ザルツブルクの南野拓実は２日、ホームのアドミラ戦にフル出場し、前半終了間際に先制点を挙げた。今季リーグ戦初得点。チームは３―１で勝ち、開幕６連勝とした。（共同）

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

西スポまとめ読み

編集おすすめ

ホークス速報

ソフトバンクホークス選手の写真販売中！
西スポ

スポーツランキング

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]