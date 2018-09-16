サッカー、南野は途中出場　オーストリア１部リーグ

　ザンクトペルテン戦の後半、途中出場しゴールを狙うザルツブルクの南野（左）＝ザンクトペルテン（共同）
　【ザンクトペルテン（オーストリア）共同】サッカーのオーストリア１部リーグでザルツブルクの南野拓実は１５日、アウェーのザンクトペルテン戦の後半２６分から出場した。試合は３―１で勝ち、開幕からの連勝を７に伸ばした。

