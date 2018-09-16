サッカー、南野は途中出場　オーストリア１部リーグ

<p>\u3000\u3010\u30b6\u30f3\u30af\u30c8\u30da\u30eb\u30c6\u30f3\uff08\u30aa\u30fc\u30b9\u30c8\u30ea\u30a2\uff09\u5171\u540c\u3011\u30b5\u30c3\u30ab\u30fc\u306e\u30aa\u30fc\u30b9\u30c8\u30ea\u30a2\uff11\u90e8\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\u3067\u30b6\u30eb\u30c4\u30d6\u30eb\u30af\u306e\u5357\u91ce\u62d3\u5b9f\u306f\uff11\uff15\u65e5\u3001\u30a2\u30a6\u30a7\u30fc\u306e\u30b6\u30f3\u30af\u30c8\u30da\u30eb\u30c6\u30f3\u6226\u306e\u5f8c\u534a\uff12\uff16\u5206\u304b\u3089\u51fa\u5834\u3057\u305f\u3002\u8a66\u5408\u306f\uff13\u2015\uff11\u3067\u52dd\u3061\u3001\u958b\u5e55\u304b\u3089\u306e\u9023\u52dd\u3092\uff17\u306b\u4f38\u3070\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>