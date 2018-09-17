サッカー、久保はフル出場　ドイツ１部、大迫は交代

<p>\u3000\u3010\u30d6\u30ec\u30fc\u30e1\u30f3\uff08\u30c9\u30a4\u30c4\uff09\u5171\u540c\u3011\u30b5\u30c3\u30ab\u30fc\u306e\u30c9\u30a4\u30c4\uff11\u90e8\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\u3067\u5927\u8feb\u52c7\u4e5f\u306e\u30d6\u30ec\u30fc\u30e1\u30f3\u306f\uff11\uff16\u65e5\u3001\u30db\u30fc\u30e0\u3067\u4e45\u4fdd\u88d5\u4e5f\u306e\u30cb\u30e5\u30eb\u30f3\u30d9\u30eb\u30af\u3068\uff11\u2015\uff11\u3067\u5f15\u304d\u5206\u3051\u305f\u3002\u5927\u8feb\u306f\u5f8c\u534a\uff14\uff13\u5206\u306b\u9000\u304d\u3001\u4e45\u4fdd\u306f\u30d5\u30eb\u51fa\u5834\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>