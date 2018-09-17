サッカー、久保はフル出場　ドイツ１部、大迫は交代

　ブレーメン戦の後半、競り合うニュルンベルクの久保（左）＝ブレーメン（共同）
ブレーメン戦の後半、競り合うニュルンベルクの久保（左）＝ブレーメン（共同）
　【ブレーメン（ドイツ）共同】サッカーのドイツ１部リーグで大迫勇也のブレーメンは１６日、ホームで久保裕也のニュルンベルクと１―１で引き分けた。大迫は後半４３分に退き、久保はフル出場した。

