キールの奥川は後半途中出場　ドイツ２部リーグ

<p>\u3000\u30b5\u30c3\u30ab\u30fc\u306e\u30c9\u30a4\u30c4\uff12\u90e8\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\u3067\u3001\u30ad\u30fc\u30eb\u306e\u5965\u5ddd\u96c5\u4e5f\u306f\uff12\uff12\u65e5\u3001\u30db\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u30dc\u30fc\u30d5\u30e0\u6226\u3067\uff11\u2015\uff12\u3068\u30ea\u30fc\u30c9\u3055\u308c\u305f\u5f8c\u534a\uff12\uff19\u5206\u304b\u3089\u79fb\u7c4d\u5f8c\u521d\u51fa\u5834\u3092\u679c\u305f\u3057\u305f\u3002\u8a66\u5408\u306f\uff12\u2015\uff12\u3067\u5f15\u304d\u5206\u3051\u305f\u3002\uff08\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>