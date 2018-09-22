キールの奥川は後半途中出場　ドイツ２部リーグ

　サッカーのドイツ２部リーグで、キールの奥川雅也は２２日、ホームのボーフム戦で１―２とリードされた後半２９分から移籍後初出場を果たした。試合は２―２で引き分けた。（共同）

