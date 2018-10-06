ドイツ２部、酒井高はフル出場　伊藤は前半で交代

　ダルムシュタット戦の前半、競り合うハンブルガーＳＶの酒井高（右）＝ダルムシュタット（共同）
ダルムシュタット戦の前半、競り合うハンブルガーＳＶの酒井高（右）＝ダルムシュタット（共同）
写真を見る

　サッカーのドイツ２部リーグで、酒井高徳と伊藤達哉が所属するハンブルガーＳＶは５日、敵地でダルムシュタットを２―１で下した。酒井高はフル出場し、伊藤は前半４２分に交代で退いた。（共同）

