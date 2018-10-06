ドイツ２部、酒井高はフル出場　伊藤は前半で交代

<p>\u3000\u30b5\u30c3\u30ab\u30fc\u306e\u30c9\u30a4\u30c4\uff12\u90e8\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\u3067\u3001\u9152\u4e95\u9ad8\u5fb3\u3068\u4f0a\u85e4\u9054\u54c9\u304c\u6240\u5c5e\u3059\u308b\u30cf\u30f3\u30d6\u30eb\u30ac\u30fc\uff33\uff36\u306f\uff15\u65e5\u3001\u6575\u5730\u3067\u30c0\u30eb\u30e0\u30b7\u30e5\u30bf\u30c3\u30c8\u3092\uff12\u2015\uff11\u3067\u4e0b\u3057\u305f\u3002\u9152\u4e95\u9ad8\u306f\u30d5\u30eb\u51fa\u5834\u3057\u3001\u4f0a\u85e4\u306f\u524d\u534a\uff14\uff12\u5206\u306b\u4ea4\u4ee3\u3067\u9000\u3044\u305f\u3002\uff08\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>