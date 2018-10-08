サッカー、久保は後半途中で退く　チームは大敗、独１部リーグ

　ライプチヒ戦の後半、相手ゴール前で競り合うニュルンベルクの久保（右）＝ライプチヒ（共同）
　【ライプチヒ（ドイツ）共同】サッカーのドイツ１部リーグ、ニュルンベルクの久保裕也は７日、敵地のライプチヒ戦に先発し、後半１５分に退いた。チームは序盤から失点を重ね、０―６で大敗した。

