サッカー、久保は後半途中で退く　チームは大敗、独１部リーグ

<p>\u3000\u3010\u30e9\u30a4\u30d7\u30c1\u30d2\uff08\u30c9\u30a4\u30c4\uff09\u5171\u540c\u3011\u30b5\u30c3\u30ab\u30fc\u306e\u30c9\u30a4\u30c4\uff11\u90e8\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\u3001\u30cb\u30e5\u30eb\u30f3\u30d9\u30eb\u30af\u306e\u4e45\u4fdd\u88d5\u4e5f\u306f\uff17\u65e5\u3001\u6575\u5730\u306e\u30e9\u30a4\u30d7\u30c1\u30d2\u6226\u306b\u5148\u767a\u3057\u3001\u5f8c\u534a\uff11\uff15\u5206\u306b\u9000\u3044\u305f\u3002\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u5e8f\u76e4\u304b\u3089\u5931\u70b9\u3092\u91cd\u306d\u3001\uff10\u2015\uff16\u3067\u5927\u6557\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>