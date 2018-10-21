ブレーメンの大迫、後半途中交代　ドイツ１部リーグ

　シャルケ戦に先発したブレーメンの大迫勇也＝２０日、ドイツ・ゲルゼンキルヘン（ゲッティ＝共同）
シャルケ戦に先発したブレーメンの大迫勇也＝２０日、ドイツ・ゲルゼンキルヘン（ゲッティ＝共同）
写真を見る

　【ゲルゼンキルヘン（ドイツ）共同】サッカーのドイツ１部リーグ、ブレーメンの大迫勇也は２０日、敵地でのシャルケ戦に先発し、右股関節の張りのため１―０の後半１１分に退いた。チームは２―０で勝った。

