ブレーメンの大迫、後半途中交代　ドイツ１部リーグ

<p>\u3000\u3010\u30b2\u30eb\u30bc\u30f3\u30ad\u30eb\u30d8\u30f3\uff08\u30c9\u30a4\u30c4\uff09\u5171\u540c\u3011\u30b5\u30c3\u30ab\u30fc\u306e\u30c9\u30a4\u30c4\uff11\u90e8\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\u3001\u30d6\u30ec\u30fc\u30e1\u30f3\u306e\u5927\u8feb\u52c7\u4e5f\u306f\uff12\uff10\u65e5\u3001\u6575\u5730\u3067\u306e\u30b7\u30e3\u30eb\u30b1\u6226\u306b\u5148\u767a\u3057\u3001\u53f3\u80a1\u95a2\u7bc0\u306e\u5f35\u308a\u306e\u305f\u3081\uff11\u2015\uff10\u306e\u5f8c\u534a\uff11\uff11\u5206\u306b\u9000\u3044\u305f\u3002\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\uff12\u2015\uff10\u3067\u52dd\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>