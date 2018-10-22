サッカー、酒井高はフル出場　ドイツ２部、伊藤もプレー

　サッカーのドイツ２部リーグで酒井高徳と伊藤達哉が所属するハンブルガーＳＶは２１日、ホームでボーフムと０―０で引き分けた。酒井高はフル出場し、先発した伊藤は後半１９分までプレーした。（共同）

