サッカー、猶本は後半途中退く　女子のドイツ１部

　サッカー女子のドイツ１部リーグで４日、フライブルクの猶本光はホームのフランクフルト戦に先発し、後半３７分までプレーした。チームは３―４で競り負けた。（ベルリン共同）

