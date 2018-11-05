サッカー、猶本は後半途中退く　女子のドイツ１部

<p>\u3000\u30b5\u30c3\u30ab\u30fc\u5973\u5b50\u306e\u30c9\u30a4\u30c4\uff11\u90e8\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\u3067\uff14\u65e5\u3001\u30d5\u30e9\u30a4\u30d6\u30eb\u30af\u306e\u7336\u672c\u5149\u306f\u30db\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u30d5\u30e9\u30f3\u30af\u30d5\u30eb\u30c8\u6226\u306b\u5148\u767a\u3057\u3001\u5f8c\u534a\uff13\uff17\u5206\u307e\u3067\u30d7\u30ec\u30fc\u3057\u305f\u3002\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\uff13\u2015\uff14\u3067\u7af6\u308a\u8ca0\u3051\u305f\u3002\uff08\u30d9\u30eb\u30ea\u30f3\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>