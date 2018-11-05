サッカー、南野は後半途中交代　オーストリア１部

<p>\u3000\u3010\u30b6\u30eb\u30c4\u30d6\u30eb\u30af\uff08\u30aa\u30fc\u30b9\u30c8\u30ea\u30a2\uff09\u5171\u540c\u3011\u30b5\u30c3\u30ab\u30fc\u306e\u30aa\u30fc\u30b9\u30c8\u30ea\u30a2\uff11\u90e8\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\u3001\u30b6\u30eb\u30c4\u30d6\u30eb\u30af\u306e\u5357\u91ce\u62d3\u5b9f\u306f\uff14\u65e5\u3001\u30db\u30fc\u30e0\u3067\u306e\u30de\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u30b9\u30d6\u30eb\u30af\u6226\u306b\u5148\u767a\u3057\u3001\u5f8c\u534a\uff12\uff13\u5206\u307e\u3067\u30d7\u30ec\u30fc\u3057\u305f\u3002\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\uff12\u2015\uff11\u3067\u7af6\u308a\u52dd\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>