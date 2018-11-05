サッカー、南野は後半途中交代　オーストリア１部

　マッテルスブルク戦の前半、パスを出すザルツブルクの南野＝ザルツブルク（共同）
マッテルスブルク戦の前半、パスを出すザルツブルクの南野＝ザルツブルク（共同）
写真を見る

　【ザルツブルク（オーストリア）共同】サッカーのオーストリア１部リーグ、ザルツブルクの南野拓実は４日、ホームでのマッテルスブルク戦に先発し、後半２３分までプレーした。チームは２―１で競り勝った。

ボートレース3連単直前予想

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

西スポまとめ読み

編集おすすめ

ホークス速報

ソフトバンクホークス選手の写真販売中！
西スポ

スポーツランキング

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]