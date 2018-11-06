サッカー、酒井高徳はフル出場　ドイツ２部、チームは首位浮上

　ケルン戦でプレーするハンブルガーＳＶの酒井高（左）＝ハンブルク（共同）
ケルン戦でプレーするハンブルガーＳＶの酒井高（左）＝ハンブルク（共同）
写真を見る

　サッカーのドイツ２部リーグで酒井高徳と伊藤達哉が所属するハンブルガーＳＶは５日、ホームでケルンに１―０で勝ち、首位に浮上した。酒井高はフル出場し、伊藤は出番がなかった。（ベルリン共同）

ボートレース3連単直前予想

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

西スポまとめ読み

編集おすすめ

ホークス速報

ソフトバンクホークス選手の写真販売中！
西スポ

スポーツランキング

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]