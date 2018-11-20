日本代表の冨安が右膝打撲で離脱　サッカー、キルギス戦

<p>\u3000\u65e5\u672c\u30b5\u30c3\u30ab\u30fc\u5354\u4f1a\u306f\uff12\uff10\u65e5\u3001\u540c\u65e5\u306e\u30ad\u30eb\u30ae\u30b9\u6226\uff08\u8c4a\u7530\u30b9\u30bf\u30b8\u30a2\u30e0\uff09\u306b\u81e8\u3080\u65e5\u672c\u4ee3\u8868\u304b\u3089\uff24\uff26\u51a8\u5b89\uff08\u30b7\u30f3\u30c8\u30c8\u30ed\u30a4\u30c7\u30f3\uff09\u304c\u53f3\u819d\u6253\u64b2\u306e\u305f\u3081\u96e2\u8131\u3057\u305f\u3068\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u3002\uff11\uff16\u65e5\u306e\u30d9\u30cd\u30ba\u30a8\u30e9\u6226\u3067\u8ca0\u50b7\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>