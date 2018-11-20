日本代表の冨安が右膝打撲で離脱　サッカー、キルギス戦

　日本サッカー協会は２０日、同日のキルギス戦（豊田スタジアム）に臨む日本代表からＤＦ冨安（シントトロイデン）が右膝打撲のため離脱したと発表した。１６日のベネズエラ戦で負傷した。

