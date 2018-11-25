サッカー、久保は３試合ぶり出場　ドイツ１部

<p>\u3000\u3010\u30b2\u30eb\u30bc\u30f3\u30ad\u30eb\u30d8\u30f3\uff08\u30c9\u30a4\u30c4\uff09\u5171\u540c\u3011\u30b5\u30c3\u30ab\u30fc\u306e\u30c9\u30a4\u30c4\uff11\u90e8\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\u3067\u30cb\u30e5\u30eb\u30f3\u30d9\u30eb\u30af\u306e\u4e45\u4fdd\u88d5\u4e5f\u306f\uff12\uff14\u65e5\u3001\u6575\u5730\u306e\u30b7\u30e3\u30eb\u30b1\u6226\u3067\uff13\u8a66\u5408\u3076\u308a\u306b\u51fa\u5834\u3057\u3001\u5148\u767a\u3057\u3066\u5f8c\u534a\uff13\uff14\u5206\u307e\u3067\u30d7\u30ec\u30fc\u3057\u305f\u3002\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\uff12\u2015\uff15\u3067\u6557\u308c\u305f\u3002<\/p>