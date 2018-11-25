サッカー、久保は３試合ぶり出場　ドイツ１部

　【ゲルゼンキルヘン（ドイツ）共同】サッカーのドイツ１部リーグでニュルンベルクの久保裕也は２４日、敵地のシャルケ戦で３試合ぶりに出場し、先発して後半３４分までプレーした。チームは２―５で敗れた。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

西スポまとめ読み

編集おすすめ

ホークス速報

ソフトバンクホークス選手の写真販売中！
西スポ

スポーツランキング

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]