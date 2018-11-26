サッカー、大迫は途中出場　ドイツ１部

　【フライブルク（ドイツ）共同】サッカーのドイツ１部リーグで２５日、ブレーメンの大迫勇也はアウェーのフライブルク戦で０―１の後半１８分から途中出場した。試合は１―１で引き分けた。

