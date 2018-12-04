サッカー、久保は後半途中に交代　ドイツ１部リーグ

　レーバークーゼン戦で競り合うニュルンベルクの久保裕也（右）＝３日、ニュルンベルク（ゲッティ＝共同）
レーバークーゼン戦で競り合うニュルンベルクの久保裕也（右）＝３日、ニュルンベルク（ゲッティ＝共同）
写真を見る

　【ニュルンベルク（ドイツ）共同】サッカーのドイツ１部リーグでニュルンベルクの久保裕也は３日、ホームのレーバークーゼン戦に先発出場し、後半１３分に退いた。ゴールはなく、チームは１―１で引き分けた。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

西スポまとめ読み

編集おすすめ

ホークス速報

ソフトバンクホークス選手の写真販売中！
西スポ

スポーツランキング

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]