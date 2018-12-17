ザルツブルク南野は出番なし　オーストリア１部

<p>\u3000\u3010\u30b6\u30eb\u30c4\u30d6\u30eb\u30af\uff08\u30aa\u30fc\u30b9\u30c8\u30ea\u30a2\uff09\u5171\u540c\u3011\u30b5\u30c3\u30ab\u30fc\u306e\u30aa\u30fc\u30b9\u30c8\u30ea\u30a2\uff11\u90e8\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\u3067\uff11\uff16\u65e5\u3001\u30b6\u30eb\u30c4\u30d6\u30eb\u30af\u306e\u5357\u91ce\u62d3\u5b9f\u306f\u30db\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u30b6\u30f3\u30af\u30c8\u30da\u30eb\u30c6\u30f3\u6226\u3067\u30d9\u30f3\u30c1\u5165\u308a\u3057\u305f\u304c\u3001\u51fa\u756a\u306f\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\uff15\u2015\uff11\u3067\u52dd\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>