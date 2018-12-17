ザルツブルク南野は出番なし　オーストリア１部

　【ザルツブルク（オーストリア）共同】サッカーのオーストリア１部リーグで１６日、ザルツブルクの南野拓実はホームのザンクトペルテン戦でベンチ入りしたが、出番はなかった。チームは５―１で勝った。

