サッカー、長谷部はベンチ外　ドイツ１部

　サッカーのドイツ１部リーグで長谷部誠のアイントラハト・フランクフルトは１６日、ホームでレーバークーゼンを２―１で下した。１３日の欧州リーグ、ラツィオ（イタリア）戦で負傷交代した長谷部はベンチ外。（共同）

