サッカー、長谷部はベンチ外　ドイツ１部

<p>\u3000\u30b5\u30c3\u30ab\u30fc\u306e\u30c9\u30a4\u30c4\uff11\u90e8\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\u3067\u9577\u8c37\u90e8\u8aa0\u306e\u30a2\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u30e9\u30cf\u30c8\u30fb\u30d5\u30e9\u30f3\u30af\u30d5\u30eb\u30c8\u306f\uff11\uff16\u65e5\u3001\u30db\u30fc\u30e0\u3067\u30ec\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u30af\u30fc\u30bc\u30f3\u3092\uff12\u2015\uff11\u3067\u4e0b\u3057\u305f\u3002\uff11\uff13\u65e5\u306e\u6b27\u5dde\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\u3001\u30e9\u30c4\u30a3\u30aa\uff08\u30a4\u30bf\u30ea\u30a2\uff09\u6226\u3067\u8ca0\u50b7\u4ea4\u4ee3\u3057\u305f\u9577\u8c37\u90e8\u306f\u30d9\u30f3\u30c1\u5916\u3002\uff08\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>