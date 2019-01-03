サッカー、中島翔哉が得点を演出　ポルトガル１部リーグ

　ベンフィカ戦の前半、競り合うポルティモネンセの中島（右）＝ポルティマン（共同）
ベンフィカ戦の前半、競り合うポルティモネンセの中島（右）＝ポルティマン（共同）
写真を見る

　サッカーのポルトガル１部リーグでポルティモネンセの中島翔哉は２日、２―０で快勝したホームのベンフィカ戦で後半４４分までプレーした。得点はなかったが、前半３８分にゴール前へのスルーパスで２点目を演出した。（共同）

