サッカー、中島翔哉が得点を演出　ポルトガル１部リーグ

<p>\u3000\u30b5\u30c3\u30ab\u30fc\u306e\u30dd\u30eb\u30c8\u30ac\u30eb\uff11\u90e8\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\u3067\u30dd\u30eb\u30c6\u30a3\u30e2\u30cd\u30f3\u30bb\u306e\u4e2d\u5cf6\u7fd4\u54c9\u306f\uff12\u65e5\u3001\uff12\u2015\uff10\u3067\u5feb\u52dd\u3057\u305f\u30db\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u30d9\u30f3\u30d5\u30a3\u30ab\u6226\u3067\u5f8c\u534a\uff14\uff14\u5206\u307e\u3067\u30d7\u30ec\u30fc\u3057\u305f\u3002\u5f97\u70b9\u306f\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u304c\u3001\u524d\u534a\uff13\uff18\u5206\u306b\u30b4\u30fc\u30eb\u524d\u3078\u306e\u30b9\u30eb\u30fc\u30d1\u30b9\u3067\uff12\u70b9\u76ee\u3092\u6f14\u51fa\u3057\u305f\u3002\uff08\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>