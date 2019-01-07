Ｂ組のシリアは引き分け　アジア杯第２日

　【アブダビ共同】サッカーのアジア・カップ第２日は６日、シャルジャなどで行われ、１次リーグＢ組のシリアがパレスチナと０―０で引き分けた。シリアは相手が後半に退場者を出したことで数的優位に立ったが、決め手を欠いた。

