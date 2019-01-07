Ｂ組のシリアは引き分け　アジア杯第２日

<p>\u3000\u3010\u30a2\u30d6\u30c0\u30d3\u5171\u540c\u3011\u30b5\u30c3\u30ab\u30fc\u306e\u30a2\u30b8\u30a2\u30fb\u30ab\u30c3\u30d7\u7b2c\uff12\u65e5\u306f\uff16\u65e5\u3001\u30b7\u30e3\u30eb\u30b8\u30e3\u306a\u3069\u3067\u884c\u308f\u308c\u3001\uff11\u6b21\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\uff22\u7d44\u306e\u30b7\u30ea\u30a2\u304c\u30d1\u30ec\u30b9\u30c1\u30ca\u3068\uff10\u2015\uff10\u3067\u5f15\u304d\u5206\u3051\u305f\u3002\u30b7\u30ea\u30a2\u306f\u76f8\u624b\u304c\u5f8c\u534a\u306b\u9000\u5834\u8005\u3092\u51fa\u3057\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3067\u6570\u7684\u512a\u4f4d\u306b\u7acb\u3063\u305f\u304c\u3001\u6c7a\u3081\u624b\u3092\u6b20\u3044\u305f\u3002<\/p>