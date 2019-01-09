イラクがベトナム下す　サッカー・アジア杯

　得点を決め喜ぶイラクの選手たち＝８日、アブダビ（ゲッティ＝共同）
　【アブダビ共同】サッカーのアジア・カップ第４日は８日、アブダビなどで行われ、１次リーグＤ組で２００７年大会優勝のイラクがベトナムを３―２で下した。

　Ｅ組のサウジアラビアは北朝鮮との顔合わせ。

