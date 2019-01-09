イラクがベトナム下す　サッカー・アジア杯

<p>\u3000\u3010\u30a2\u30d6\u30c0\u30d3\u5171\u540c\u3011\u30b5\u30c3\u30ab\u30fc\u306e\u30a2\u30b8\u30a2\u30fb\u30ab\u30c3\u30d7\u7b2c\uff14\u65e5\u306f\uff18\u65e5\u3001\u30a2\u30d6\u30c0\u30d3\u306a\u3069\u3067\u884c\u308f\u308c\u3001\uff11\u6b21\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\uff24\u7d44\u3067\uff12\uff10\uff10\uff17\u5e74\u5927\u4f1a\u512a\u52dd\u306e\u30a4\u30e9\u30af\u304c\u30d9\u30c8\u30ca\u30e0\u3092\uff13\u2015\uff12\u3067\u4e0b\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p><p>\u3000\uff25\u7d44\u306e\u30b5\u30a6\u30b8\u30a2\u30e9\u30d3\u30a2\u306f\u5317\u671d\u9bae\u3068\u306e\u9854\u5408\u308f\u305b\u3002<\/p>