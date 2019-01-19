シントトロイデン鎌田がフル出場　ベルギー１部、ゲンク戦

　ゲンク戦の後半、攻め込むシントトロイデンの鎌田（右）＝シントトロイデン（共同）
　サッカーのベルギー１部リーグで１８日、シントトロイデンの鎌田大地はホームのゲンク戦にフル出場した。先発した関根貴大は後半途中に交代した。チームは２―３で敗れた。小池裕太は出番がなかった。（共同）

