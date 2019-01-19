シントトロイデン鎌田がフル出場　ベルギー１部、ゲンク戦

<p>\u3000\u30b5\u30c3\u30ab\u30fc\u306e\u30d9\u30eb\u30ae\u30fc\uff11\u90e8\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\u3067\uff11\uff18\u65e5\u3001\u30b7\u30f3\u30c8\u30c8\u30ed\u30a4\u30c7\u30f3\u306e\u938c\u7530\u5927\u5730\u306f\u30db\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u30b2\u30f3\u30af\u6226\u306b\u30d5\u30eb\u51fa\u5834\u3057\u305f\u3002\u5148\u767a\u3057\u305f\u95a2\u6839\u8cb4\u5927\u306f\u5f8c\u534a\u9014\u4e2d\u306b\u4ea4\u4ee3\u3057\u305f\u3002\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\uff12\u2015\uff13\u3067\u6557\u308c\u305f\u3002\u5c0f\u6c60\u88d5\u592a\u306f\u51fa\u756a\u304c\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\uff08\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>