アジア杯、韓国が８強入り　サッカー、バーレーンに２―１

<p>\u3000\u3010\u30c9\u30d0\u30a4\uff08\u30a2\u30e9\u30d6\u9996\u9577\u56fd\u9023\u90a6\uff09\u5171\u540c\u3011\u30b5\u30c3\u30ab\u30fc\u306e\u30a2\u30b8\u30a2\u30fb\u30ab\u30c3\u30d7\u7b2c\uff11\uff16\u65e5\u306f\uff12\uff12\u65e5\u3001\u30a2\u30e9\u30d6\u9996\u9577\u56fd\u9023\u90a6\uff08\uff35\uff21\uff25\uff09\u306e\u30c9\u30d0\u30a4\u3067\u6c7a\u52dd\u30c8\u30fc\u30ca\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\uff11\u56de\u6226\u304c\u884c\u308f\u308c\u3001\u524d\u56de\u5927\u4f1a\u6e96\u512a\u52dd\u306e\u97d3\u56fd\u304c\u5ef6\u9577\u306e\u672b\u3001\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3\u3092\uff12\u2015\uff11\u3067\u632f\u308a\u5207\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>