アジア杯、韓国が８強入り　サッカー、バーレーンに２―１

　バーレーンを下し、喜ぶ韓国の選手たち＝２２日、ドバイ（ロイター＝共同）
　【ドバイ（アラブ首長国連邦）共同】サッカーのアジア・カップ第１６日は２２日、アラブ首長国連邦（ＵＡＥ）のドバイで決勝トーナメント１回戦が行われ、前回大会準優勝の韓国が延長の末、バーレーンを２―１で振り切った。

