サッカー、宇佐美はフル出場　ドイツ１部リーグ

　ライプチヒ戦の前半、競り合うデュッセルドルフの宇佐美（左）＝デュッセルドルフ（共同）
　【デュッセルドルフ（ドイツ）共同】サッカーのドイツ１部リーグで２７日、宇佐美貴史のデュッセルドルフは本拠地でライプチヒに０―４で敗れた。宇佐美はフル出場したが、無得点に終わった。

