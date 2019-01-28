サッカー、宇佐美はフル出場　ドイツ１部リーグ

<p>\u3000\u3010\u30c7\u30e5\u30c3\u30bb\u30eb\u30c9\u30eb\u30d5\uff08\u30c9\u30a4\u30c4\uff09\u5171\u540c\u3011\u30b5\u30c3\u30ab\u30fc\u306e\u30c9\u30a4\u30c4\uff11\u90e8\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\u3067\uff12\uff17\u65e5\u3001\u5b87\u4f50\u7f8e\u8cb4\u53f2\u306e\u30c7\u30e5\u30c3\u30bb\u30eb\u30c9\u30eb\u30d5\u306f\u672c\u62e0\u5730\u3067\u30e9\u30a4\u30d7\u30c1\u30d2\u306b\uff10\u2015\uff14\u3067\u6557\u308c\u305f\u3002\u5b87\u4f50\u7f8e\u306f\u30d5\u30eb\u51fa\u5834\u3057\u305f\u304c\u3001\u7121\u5f97\u70b9\u306b\u7d42\u308f\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>