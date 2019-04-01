サッカー、原口と浅野が出場　ドイツ１部リーグ

<p>\u3000\u3010\u30cf\u30ce\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\uff08\u30c9\u30a4\u30c4\uff09\u5171\u540c\u3011\u30b5\u30c3\u30ab\u30fc\u306e\u30c9\u30a4\u30c4\uff11\u90e8\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\u3067\u539f\u53e3\u5143\u6c17\u3068\u6d45\u91ce\u62d3\u78e8\u306e\u6240\u5c5e\u3059\u308b\u30cf\u30ce\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u306f\uff13\uff11\u65e5\u3001\u30db\u30fc\u30e0\u3067\u30b7\u30e3\u30eb\u30b1\u306b\uff10\u2015\uff11\u3067\u6557\u308c\u305f\u3002\u539f\u53e3\u306f\u30d5\u30eb\u51fa\u5834\u3057\u3001\u6d45\u91ce\u306f\u5f8c\u534a\uff13\uff10\u5206\u304b\u3089\u9014\u4e2d\u51fa\u5834\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>