サッカー、原口と浅野が出場　ドイツ１部リーグ

　シャルケ戦に先発出場し、前半、競り合うハノーバーの原口（右）＝ハノーバー（共同）
シャルケ戦に先発出場し、前半、競り合うハノーバーの原口（右）＝ハノーバー（共同）
写真を見る

　【ハノーバー（ドイツ）共同】サッカーのドイツ１部リーグで原口元気と浅野拓磨の所属するハノーバーは３１日、ホームでシャルケに０―１で敗れた。原口はフル出場し、浅野は後半３０分から途中出場した。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

西スポまとめ読み

編集おすすめ

ホークス速報

ホークス下剋上日本一!西スポ2018アーカイブス
西スポ

スポーツランキング

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]