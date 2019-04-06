サッカー、吉田麻也はフル出場　プレミアリーグ

　イングランド・プレミアリーグ、リバプール戦でフル出場したサウサンプトンの吉田麻也（中央）＝５日、サウサンプトン（ゲッティ＝共同）
　【サウサンプトン（英国）共同】サッカーのイングランド・プレミアリーグ、サウサンプトンの吉田麻也は５日、ホームのリバプール戦にフル出場した。チームは１―３で逆転負けした。

