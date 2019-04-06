サッカー、吉田麻也はフル出場　プレミアリーグ

<p>\u3000\u3010\u30b5\u30a6\u30b5\u30f3\u30d7\u30c8\u30f3\uff08\u82f1\u56fd\uff09\u5171\u540c\u3011\u30b5\u30c3\u30ab\u30fc\u306e\u30a4\u30f3\u30b0\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9\u30fb\u30d7\u30ec\u30df\u30a2\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\u3001\u30b5\u30a6\u30b5\u30f3\u30d7\u30c8\u30f3\u306e\u5409\u7530\u9ebb\u4e5f\u306f\uff15\u65e5\u3001\u30db\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u30ea\u30d0\u30d7\u30fc\u30eb\u6226\u306b\u30d5\u30eb\u51fa\u5834\u3057\u305f\u3002\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\uff11\u2015\uff13\u3067\u9006\u8ee2\u8ca0\u3051\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>