サッカー、酒井高は後半途中退く　ドイツ２部

　マクデブルク戦で競り合うハンブルガーＳＶの酒井高（左）＝ハンブルク（共同）
　サッカーのドイツ２部リーグで８日、酒井高徳と伊藤達哉が所属するハンブルガーＳＶはホームでマクデブルクに１―２で敗れた。酒井高は先発して後半３１分までプレー。伊藤はベンチ外だった。（共同）

