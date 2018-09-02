　２日のＪ３予定　　　　

＜Ｊ３レギュラーシーズン＞　　

　秋　田－盛　岡　　Ａスタ　　

　福　島－Ｃ大２３　　とうス　　

　沼　津－北九州　　愛　鷹　　

　鳥　取－相模原　　チュス　　

　Ｙ横浜－鹿児島　　ニッパ　　

　藤　枝－琉　球　　藤枝サ　　

　群　馬－Ｇ大２３　　正田ス　　

