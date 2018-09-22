２２日のＪ１予定　　　　　　　

＜Ｊ１レギュラーシーズン＞　　

　　柏　－鳥　栖　　三協柏　　

　磐　田－横浜Ｍ　　ヤマハ　　

　長　崎－仙　台　　トラス　　

　川　崎－名古屋　　等々力　　

　湘　南－Ｃ大阪　　ＢＭＷ　　

　広　島－Ｆ東京　　Ｅスタ　　

