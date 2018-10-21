２１日のＪ３予定　　　　

<p>\uff1c\uff2a\uff13\u30ec\u30ae\u30e5\u30e9\u30fc\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\uff1e\u3000\u3000<\/p><p>\u3000\u76f8\u6a21\u539f\uff0d\uff23\u5927\uff12\uff13\u3000\u3000\u30ae\u30aa\u30f3\u3000\u3000<\/p><p>\u3000\u6cbc\u3000\u6d25\uff0d\uff27\u5927\uff12\uff13\u3000\u3000\u611b\u3000\u9df9\u3000\u3000<\/p><p>\u3000\u7fa4\u3000\u99ac\uff0d\u798f\u3000\u5cf6\u3000\u3000\u6b63\u7530\u30b9\u3000\u3000<\/p><p>\u3000\u5bcc\u3000\u5c71\uff0d\u9577\u3000\u91ce\u3000\u3000\u5bcc\u3000\u5c71\u3000\u3000<\/p><p>\u3000\u5317\u4e5d\u5dde\uff0d\uff26\u6771\uff12\uff13\u3000\u3000\u30df\u30af\u30b9\u3000\u3000<\/p>