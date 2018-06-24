大学アメフット、日本は３位　中国で世界選手権

　アメリカンフットボールの世界大学選手権は２４日、中国のハルビンで行われ、日本は最終戦でメキシコに３―３９で敗れ、通算２勝２敗の３位だった。

　日本代表には悪質なタックル問題があった日大からも３人が参加した。（共同）

