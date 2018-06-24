大学アメフット、日本は３位　中国で世界選手権

<p>\u3000\u30a2\u30e1\u30ea\u30ab\u30f3\u30d5\u30c3\u30c8\u30dc\u30fc\u30eb\u306e\u4e16\u754c\u5927\u5b66\u9078\u624b\u6a29\u306f\uff12\uff14\u65e5\u3001\u4e2d\u56fd\u306e\u30cf\u30eb\u30d3\u30f3\u3067\u884c\u308f\u308c\u3001\u65e5\u672c\u306f\u6700\u7d42\u6226\u3067\u30e1\u30ad\u30b7\u30b3\u306b\uff13\u2015\uff13\uff19\u3067\u6557\u308c\u3001\u901a\u7b97\uff12\u52dd\uff12\u6557\u306e\uff13\u4f4d\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p><p>\u3000\u65e5\u672c\u4ee3\u8868\u306b\u306f\u60aa\u8cea\u306a\u30bf\u30c3\u30af\u30eb\u554f\u984c\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u65e5\u5927\u304b\u3089\u3082\uff13\u4eba\u304c\u53c2\u52a0\u3057\u305f\u3002\uff08\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>