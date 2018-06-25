女子テニス、奈良は１回戦敗退　ネイチャーバレー国際

　テニスのネイチャーバレー国際１回戦、エストニアのカネピと対戦する奈良くるみ＝２５日、英イーストボーン（ロイター＝共同）
テニスのネイチャーバレー国際１回戦、エストニアのカネピと対戦する奈良くるみ＝２５日、英イーストボーン（ロイター＝共同）
写真を見る

　テニスのネイチャーバレー国際は２５日、英国のイーストボーンで行われ、女子シングルス１回戦で奈良くるみ（安藤証券）はカイア・カネピ（エストニア）に２―６、４―６で敗れた。（共同）

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

西スポまとめ読み

編集おすすめ

ホークス速報

ソフトバンクホークス選手の写真販売中！
西スポ

スポーツランキング

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]