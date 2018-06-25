女子テニス、奈良は１回戦敗退　ネイチャーバレー国際

<p>\u3000\u30c6\u30cb\u30b9\u306e\u30cd\u30a4\u30c1\u30e3\u30fc\u30d0\u30ec\u30fc\u56fd\u969b\u306f\uff12\uff15\u65e5\u3001\u82f1\u56fd\u306e\u30a4\u30fc\u30b9\u30c8\u30dc\u30fc\u30f3\u3067\u884c\u308f\u308c\u3001\u5973\u5b50\u30b7\u30f3\u30b0\u30eb\u30b9\uff11\u56de\u6226\u3067\u5948\u826f\u304f\u308b\u307f\uff08\u5b89\u85e4\u8a3c\u5238\uff09\u306f\u30ab\u30a4\u30a2\u30fb\u30ab\u30cd\u30d4\uff08\u30a8\u30b9\u30c8\u30cb\u30a2\uff09\u306b\uff12\u2015\uff16\u3001\uff14\u2015\uff16\u3067\u6557\u308c\u305f\u3002\uff08\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>