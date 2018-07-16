ソフトボール女子、日本は準優勝　インターナショナルカップ

<p>\u3000\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30dc\u30fc\u30eb\u5973\u5b50\u306e\u30a4\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u30ca\u30b7\u30e7\u30ca\u30eb\u30ab\u30c3\u30d7\u306f\uff11\uff15\u65e5\u3001\u7c73\u30ab\u30ea\u30d5\u30a9\u30eb\u30cb\u30a2\u5dde\u30a2\u30fc\u30d0\u30a4\u30f3\u3067\u6c7a\u52dd\u304c\u884c\u308f\u308c\u3001\uff11\u6b21\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\uff22\u7d44\uff11\u4f4d\u306e\u65e5\u672c\u306f\uff21\u7d44\uff11\u4f4d\u306e\u7c73\u56fd\u306b\uff15\u2015\uff11\uff10\u3067\u6557\u308c\u3066\u6e96\u512a\u52dd\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\uff08\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>