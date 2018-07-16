ソフトボール女子、日本は準優勝　インターナショナルカップ

　ソフトボール女子のインターナショナルカップは１５日、米カリフォルニア州アーバインで決勝が行われ、１次リーグＢ組１位の日本はＡ組１位の米国に５―１０で敗れて準優勝だった。（共同）

