スケボー西村がＸゲームで２位　ストリート女子

　若者に人気の都市型スポーツの総合大会、Ｘゲームの米ミネアポリス大会は２１日、２０２０年東京五輪で初採用されるスケートボードのストリート女子決勝が行われ、昨年の女王で１６歳の西村碧莉が２位となった。（共同）

