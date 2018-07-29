田中修太は男子リード５位　スポーツクライミングＷ杯

<p>\u3000\u30b9\u30dd\u30fc\u30c4\u30af\u30e9\u30a4\u30df\u30f3\u30b0\u306e\u30ef\u30fc\u30eb\u30c9\u30ab\u30c3\u30d7\uff08\uff37\u676f\uff09\u30ea\u30fc\u30c9\u7b2c\uff14\u6226\u306f\uff12\uff18\u65e5\u3001\u30a4\u30bf\u30ea\u30a2\u306e\u30a2\u30eb\u30b3\u3067\u884c\u308f\u308c\u3001\uff18\u4eba\u306b\u3088\u308b\u6c7a\u52dd\u3067\u7537\u5b50\u306e\u7530\u4e2d\u4fee\u592a\uff08\u65b0\u6f5f\u30fb\u76f4\u6c5f\u6d25\u4e2d\u6559\u6821\uff09\u306f\uff15\u4f4d\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\uff08\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>