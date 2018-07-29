田中修太は男子リード５位　スポーツクライミングＷ杯

　スポーツクライミングのワールドカップ（Ｗ杯）リード第４戦は２８日、イタリアのアルコで行われ、８人による決勝で男子の田中修太（新潟・直江津中教校）は５位だった。（共同）

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

西スポまとめ読み

編集おすすめ

ホークス速報

ソフトバンクホークス選手の写真販売中！
西スポ

スポーツランキング

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]