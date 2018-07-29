女子テニス小堀、清水組は敗退　江西省オープン準決勝

<p>\u3000\u5973\u5b50\u30c6\u30cb\u30b9\u306e\u6c5f\u897f\u7701\u30aa\u30fc\u30d7\u30f3\u306f\uff12\uff18\u65e5\u3001\u4e2d\u56fd\u306e\u5357\u660c\u3067\u884c\u308f\u308c\u3001\u30c0\u30d6\u30eb\u30b9\u6e96\u6c7a\u52dd\u3067\u5c0f\u5800\u6843\u5b50\uff08\u6a4b\u672c\u7dcf\u696d\uff09\u6e05\u6c34\u7dbe\u4e43\uff08\uff23\uff4c\uff55\uff42\u3000\uff2d\uff21\uff33\uff21\uff09\u7d44\u306f\u4e2d\u56fd\u30da\u30a2\u306b\uff12\u2015\uff16\u3001\uff16\u2015\uff17\u3067\u6557\u308c\u305f\u3002\uff08\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>