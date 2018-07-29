女子テニス小堀、清水組は敗退　江西省オープン準決勝

　女子テニスの江西省オープンは２８日、中国の南昌で行われ、ダブルス準決勝で小堀桃子（橋本総業）清水綾乃（Ｃｌｕｂ　ＭＡＳＡ）組は中国ペアに２―６、６―７で敗れた。（共同）

