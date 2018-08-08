セーリングの吉田、吉岡組が首位　デンマークでの世界選手権

　セーリングの世界選手権は７日、デンマークのオーフスで行われ、女子４７０級でリオデジャネイロ五輪５位の吉田愛、吉岡美帆組（ベネッセ）が第７レースを終えて首位につけ、上位１０艇による最終レースに進んだ。（共同）

