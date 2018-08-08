セーリングの吉田、吉岡組が首位　デンマークでの世界選手権

<p>\u3000\u30bb\u30fc\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u306e\u4e16\u754c\u9078\u624b\u6a29\u306f\uff17\u65e5\u3001\u30c7\u30f3\u30de\u30fc\u30af\u306e\u30aa\u30fc\u30d5\u30b9\u3067\u884c\u308f\u308c\u3001\u5973\u5b50\uff14\uff17\uff10\u7d1a\u3067\u30ea\u30aa\u30c7\u30b8\u30e3\u30cd\u30a4\u30ed\u4e94\u8f2a\uff15\u4f4d\u306e\u5409\u7530\u611b\u3001\u5409\u5ca1\u7f8e\u5e06\u7d44\uff08\u30d9\u30cd\u30c3\u30bb\uff09\u304c\u7b2c\uff17\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u7d42\u3048\u3066\u9996\u4f4d\u306b\u3064\u3051\u3001\u4e0a\u4f4d\uff11\uff10\u8247\u306b\u3088\u308b\u6700\u7d42\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u9032\u3093\u3060\u3002\uff08\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>