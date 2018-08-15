日本女子、香港と初戦　バスケットボール・１５日

　バスケットボール女子の１次リーグが始まり、Ｙ組の日本は初戦で香港と対戦した。同組の中国はタイに１１０―４２で勝った。Ｘ組では韓国と北朝鮮の南北合同チームがインドネシアと顔を合わせる。（共同）

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

西スポまとめ読み

編集おすすめ

ホークス速報

ソフトバンクホークス選手の写真販売中！
西スポ

スポーツランキング

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]