日本男子は初勝利　バスケットボール・１６日

<p>\u3000\u30d0\u30b9\u30b1\u30c3\u30c8\u30dc\u30fc\u30eb\u7537\u5b50\u306e\uff11\u6b21\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\uff23\u7d44\u3067\u524d\u56de\u306e\uff12\uff10\uff11\uff14\u5e74\u4ec1\u5ddd\u5927\u4f1a\u9285\u30e1\u30c0\u30eb\u306e\u65e5\u672c\u306f\u30ab\u30bf\u30fc\u30eb\u306b\uff18\uff12\u2015\uff17\uff11\u3067\u52dd\u3061\u3001\u521d\u52dd\u5229\u3092\u6319\u3052\u305f\u3002\u65e5\u672c\u306f\u30ab\u30bf\u30fc\u30eb\u3068\u3068\u3082\u306b\uff11\u52dd\uff11\u6557\u3068\u306a\u308a\u3001\uff12\uff12\u65e5\u306b\uff23\u7d44\u6700\u7d42\u6226\u3067\u9999\u6e2f\u3068\u9854\u3092\u5408\u308f\u305b\u308b\u3002\uff08\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>