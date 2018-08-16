日本男子は初勝利　バスケットボール・１６日

　日本―カタール　第４クオーター、シュートを決める今村＝ジャカルタ（共同）
日本―カタール　第４クオーター、シュートを決める今村＝ジャカルタ（共同）
　バスケットボール男子の１次リーグＣ組で前回の２０１４年仁川大会銅メダルの日本はカタールに８２―７１で勝ち、初勝利を挙げた。日本はカタールとともに１勝１敗となり、２２日にＣ組最終戦で香港と顔を合わせる。（共同）

