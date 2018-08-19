卓球、松平が張本下し決勝へ　ブルガリア・オープン

　卓球のブルガリア・オープンは１８日、ブルガリアのパナギュリシュテで行われ、男子シングルス準決勝で松平健太（木下グループ）が張本智和（エリートアカデミー）に４―２で勝ち、決勝に進出した。（共同）

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

西スポまとめ読み

編集おすすめ

ホークス速報

ソフトバンクホークス選手の写真販売中！
西スポ

スポーツランキング

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]