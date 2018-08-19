卓球、松平が張本下し決勝へ　ブルガリア・オープン

<p>\u3000\u5353\u7403\u306e\u30d6\u30eb\u30ac\u30ea\u30a2\u30fb\u30aa\u30fc\u30d7\u30f3\u306f\uff11\uff18\u65e5\u3001\u30d6\u30eb\u30ac\u30ea\u30a2\u306e\u30d1\u30ca\u30ae\u30e5\u30ea\u30b7\u30e5\u30c6\u3067\u884c\u308f\u308c\u3001\u7537\u5b50\u30b7\u30f3\u30b0\u30eb\u30b9\u6e96\u6c7a\u52dd\u3067\u677e\u5e73\u5065\u592a\uff08\u6728\u4e0b\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\uff09\u304c\u5f35\u672c\u667a\u548c\uff08\u30a8\u30ea\u30fc\u30c8\u30a2\u30ab\u30c7\u30df\u30fc\uff09\u306b\uff14\u2015\uff12\u3067\u52dd\u3061\u3001\u6c7a\u52dd\u306b\u9032\u51fa\u3057\u305f\u3002\uff08\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>