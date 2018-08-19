日本女子は２勝目　バスケットボール・１９日

<p>\u3000\u30d0\u30b9\u30b1\u30c3\u30c8\u30dc\u30fc\u30eb\u5973\u5b50\u306e\uff11\u6b21\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\uff39\u7d44\u3067\u65e5\u672c\u306f\u30e2\u30f3\u30b4\u30eb\u306b\uff11\uff10\uff17\u2015\uff13\uff15\u3067\u52dd\u3061\u3001\uff12\u52dd\uff11\u6557\u3068\u3057\u305f\u3002\uff12\uff11\u65e5\u306b\u30bf\u30a4\u3068\u306e\uff39\u7d44\u6700\u7d42\u6226\u306b\u81e8\u3080\u3002\uff38\u3001\uff39\u7d44\u306e\u5404\u7d44\uff14\u4f4d\u307e\u3067\u304c\u6e96\u3005\u6c7a\u52dd\u306b\u9032\u51fa\u3059\u308b\u3002\uff08\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>