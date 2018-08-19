日本女子は２勝目　バスケットボール・１９日

　日本―モンゴル　第４クオーター、リバウンドを奪う鈴木（中央）＝ジャカルタ（共同）
　バスケットボール女子の１次リーグＹ組で日本はモンゴルに１０７―３５で勝ち、２勝１敗とした。２１日にタイとのＹ組最終戦に臨む。Ｘ、Ｙ組の各組４位までが準々決勝に進出する。（共同）

